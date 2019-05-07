A 19-year-old man turned himself into authorities Monday afternoon after he was accused of threatening to share "intimate photos" of a woman unless she sent him more, an arrest affidavit states.
Oscar Joseph Jiminez, of Waco, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on two state jail felony charges of sexual coercion. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon with a bond listed at $6,000.
According to the affidavit, Waco police received a report in January from a woman who claimed she was being threatened by a man she only knew through social media in December. The woman said the man threatened to send out "intimate photos" of her if she did not send him more.
Police investigated the social media account and discovered the owner of the online account was Jiminez, the affidavit states. A search warrant executed for the account corroborated the woman's account and that the threat was made.
Officers interviewed Jiminez, who told police the information provided by the victim was true. Two arrest warrants were issued Monday before he turned himself in at the jail.
A second count of sexual coercion was listed in Jiminez booking report. A second affidavit was not available Tuesday.