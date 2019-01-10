A Waco man was arrested Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual assault of a young child.
Waco police arrested Albert Paul Rios, 33, after a 12-year-old girl reported he had sexually abused her first in February 2012 and most recently in December 2017, the affidavit states. The abuse started in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and continued after they moved to Waco, according to the affidavit.
Rios was arrested in China Spring and remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $300,000.