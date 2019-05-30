A 63-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was accused of sexual assaulting a girl Wednesday at a South Waco home, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Police were called to the home around 6 p.m., when an 11-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual abuse against Juan Olvarez-Jimenez, Swanton said. 

Police located Jimenez and interviewed him at the Waco Police Department late Wednesday. Swanton said Jimenez was arrested by police on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officers took Jimenez to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon with a bond listed at $25,000.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

