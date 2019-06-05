Waco police arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday who they believe raped a 13-year-old girl in Lacy Lakeview last summer, an arrest affidavit states.
Lacy Lakeview police responded to a home Aug. 11, where a girl who was 13 at the time reported Anthony Jamar Cook, of Waco, had sexually assaulted her four days earlier, the affidavit states. During a subsequent interview, she reported a second sexual assault by Cook, according to the affidavit.
Detectives also found text messages between the girl and Cook that corroborate her accounts, the affidavit states.
Police arrested Cook at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Waco on two warrants issued in late August that each charge him with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $50,000.