Woodway Public Safety Department detectives arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday after a 14-year-old girl reported he had groped her multiple times starting in 2017, an arrest affidavit states.
Chris Wayne Drake Jr., of Waco, was arrested at his apartment after officers were called to Providence Medical Center on Oct. 13, and the girl said Drake had touch her under her shirt. She said Drake had first touched her in August 2017, when she was 13 year old, and that it had happened multiple times since, the affidavit states.
The girl said Drake touched her underneath her clothing while she was lying in bed or was asleep in a Woodway home. The affidavit states investigators also found "numerous pornographic website entries that involved sex and sleeping women" on Drake's cellphone.
Detectives got a warrant charging Drake with second-degree felony indecency with a child and arrested him Thursday. He was released from McLennan County Jail after posting bond listed at $40,000.