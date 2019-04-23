A 19-year-old man turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail early Tuesday morning after Bellmead police charged him with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl multiple times in a span of four months, an arrest affidavit states.
Jordan Taylor Rangel, of Waco, was booked into custody at about 3:45 a.m., after Bellmead police received an arrest warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child. The girl initially reported the abuse at a local hospital in January, and her relationship with Rangel continued into this month, the affidavit states.
In the most recent incident, Rangel picked the girl up from a family member's house and went with her to a Bellmead hotel, where surveillance video showed them entering a room and leaving about 3.5 hours later, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Rangel, who said he and the girl had sex multiple times between January and April, the affidavit states.
Rangel was released from jail by Thursday afternoon. His bond was listed at $10,000.