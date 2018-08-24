A Waco man was arrested Thursday evening after he sent sexually explicit messages to an officer who posing undercover on social media as a 15-year-old girl, Woodway Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said.
Aron Lee Teague, 27, made initial contact with the social media account Thursday and followed with sexually explicit messages, Adams said.
The officers running the account arranged to meet Teague in Woodway Park on Thursday evening, he said.
Teague arrived at the park at about 7 p.m. and was confronted by police, Adams said.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor and on an outstanding child support warrant from Hill County, jail records state.
Teague remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $7,000.