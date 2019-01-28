Waco police arrested a 40-year-old man early Monday after a woman accused him of rape at a North Waco home, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded around 2 a.m. to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of North 15th Street, the home of Nathon Jermaine Woods. A 38-year-old woman at the house accused Woods of sexual assault.
Police arrested Woods on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and took him to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $10,000.