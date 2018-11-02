A Waco Independent School District tutor was fired Friday, a day after he was arrested by Bell County Sheriff's Office investigators in an undercover prostitution sting, officials said.
Tony Shelton, 59, of Killeen, was one of 10 people arrest in the sting targeting men seeking sex from prostitutes for a fee, Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said. Investigators posted two online advertisements for prostitution services and made the arrests over a seven-hour period Thursday in the Killeen area, Lange said.
"As a district, we hold all of our employees to a high moral standard," Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said. "When we learned of Mr. Shelton’s arrest, he was immediately terminated and is no longer a Waco ISD employee."
Shelton was hired this year and served as a G.W. Carver Middle School tutor helping students with literacy, DeBeer said.
Shelton was booked into Bell County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor charge of prostitution Thursday afternoon and remained there Friday afternoon with bond listed at $1,500.