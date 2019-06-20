Attorney Kyle Gregory Layman was arrested Thursday at his Woodway home on criminal solicitation of a minor charges based on text messages he sent a 14-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit states.
The girl's mother alerted McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials last month about the texts. When investigators took over communication with him on the girl's phone, he discussed wanting to engage in specific sexual activities with the girl, according to the affidavit.
Layman, 30, has been a licensed criminal defense attorney for four years. During his arrest in the 300 block of Santa Fe Drive, Layman became faint and lost consciousness. Authorities called AMR paramedics who checked Layman before he was taken to McLennan County Jail on three third-degree felony charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.
According to the affidavits, Layman represents a member of the girl's family in a potential harassment case and asked for the girl's phone number to talk to her for the case. As the girl described incidents relevant to the case, Layman started to discuss personal matters, the affidavit states.
He asked her about "partying, providing him with lap dances and discussing making out with her," the affidavit states.
In one text message, Layman began talking about drinking alcohol with the girl, the affidavit states. He asked for a picture of the girl and responded via text message that, "you look older" than 14 years old, according to the affidavit.
On May 15, human trafficking Detective Joseph Scaramucci got permission from the family to take over communications with Layman via the girl's cellphone. The affidavit states Layman discussed wanting to engage in specific sexual activities with the girl and wanted her to call him "Daddy."
Scaramucci stated the number for the phone Layman used was listed on his business website and the State Bar of Texas website.
Local attorney Robert Callahan said he is representing Layman, but he had no immediate comment following his arrest.
Layman graduated from Baylor Law School in August 2014 and worked that year as an intern for the Collin County District Attorney's Office in McKinney. In November, Layman worked for two days as an unlicensed assistant in the district attorney's office before he was terminated, authorities said.
Collin County First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye confirmed Layman's internship, but declined to comment on personnel matters. No disciplinary history was listed in state bar records.