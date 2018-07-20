A man shot in the head after a parking lot fight Thursday at a North 19th Street supermarket has been identified, police said.
The victim is Christian Palacios, 18, of Waco, said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
Swanton said a preliminary investigation indicates that Palacios was shot while meeting with three males, who fled in a light-colored vehicle from the parking lot of H-E-B, 3801 N. 19th. No arrests had been made as of Friday.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. No updates were available on his condition Friday afternoon.