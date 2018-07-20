A victim of a vehicle burglary who spotted a man stealing a backpack out of his car followed the suspect through Robinson late Friday morning before the suspect tossed the backpack out of the window and continued to evade police, authorities said.
Robinson police were called to the 100 block of Deanna Street shortly before 11 a.m. The victim had left his car unlocked outside a business, and a fellow employee noticed someone else in the car, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
"He had come to a business and entered the building, and one of the employees saw an off-colored gold or tan SUV back up into the parking lot," O'Connor said. "An unknown individual had entered her boss' car and removed a backpack."
The vehicle's owner ran outside as the suspect drove away. The owner got into his vehicle and followed the suspect, he said. The backpack had cash and a handgun inside, O'Connor said.
The suspect eventually got away from the victim, and police saturated the area around the business quickly to search. Officers pursued the vehicle and determined the suspect's SUV had temporary license plates and was headed south toward Falls County, O'Connor said.
A resident called police and reported seeing the suspect throw the backpack out of the car. O'Connor said the backpack, handgun, some cash, and personal items were recovered.
No arrests were made late Friday, and police were continuing to investigate, O'Connor said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.