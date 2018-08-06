A Landing Apartments resident was shot in the leg late Monday night, leaving the police searching for the shooter, authorities said.
Police were called to the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 10 p.m., after a man was shot in his right hip. Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said the man had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man outside his apartment before the victim was shot.
The suspect pulled a pistol, fired several rounds, striking the victim once, he said. One round also went through a wall into the apartment of the complex. The suspect fled on foot and has yet to be located.
The victim, Jason Hillard, 38, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Graeter said. The shooter left the area on foot before police arrived, but the suspect's car was left parked outside the victim's apartment.
It was unclear how the suspect and victim know each other or what lead up to the shooting. Graeter said police continue to investigate.