An hours-long standoff continued early Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Stegall Drive in Robinson, where a person threatened to kill local law enforcement and FBI officers, but FBI officials said there was no threat to the neighborhood.
Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said the FBI was conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement operation” at the Robinson home and an individual at the home failed to “cooperate with agents.”
The person threatened officers with lethal action, the FBI said in a statement read by O’Connor.
“The FBI remain on scene and will make every effort to a peaceful end to this matter,” O’Connor read.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the McLennan County bomb unit was on standby.
Streets in the Robinson neighborhood remained blocked shortly after noon, but FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said there is no danger to the public in connection to the standoff.
Several emergency vehicles, including an armored vehicle carrying FBI officers and an ambulance left the neighborhood shortly before noon.
