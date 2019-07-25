Robinson standoff

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper moves a barricade near the intersection of East Stegall Drive and South Andrews Drive to allow another trooper to the scene of an ongoing standoff Thursday morning. Authorities said the FBI was trying to serve an arrest warrant in the 700 block of Stegall Drive for an individual when a standoff ensued.

 Staff photo — Kristin Hoppa

An hours-long standoff continued early Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Stegall Drive in Robinson, where a person threatened to kill local law enforcement and FBI officers, but FBI officials said there was no threat to the neighborhood.

Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said the FBI was conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement operation” at the Robinson home and an individual at the home failed to “cooperate with agents.”

The person threatened officers with lethal action, the FBI said in a statement read by O’Connor.

“The FBI remain on scene and will make every effort to a peaceful end to this matter,” O’Connor read.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the McLennan County bomb unit was on standby.

Streets in the Robinson neighborhood remained blocked shortly after noon, but FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said there is no danger to the public in connection to the standoff.  

Several emergency vehicles, including an armored vehicle carrying FBI officers and an ambulance left the neighborhood shortly before noon.

This story will be updated.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

