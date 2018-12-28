An online solicitation sting led to the arrest of a 29-year-old registered sex offender who was trying to get a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him, only to find out he was chatting with an undercover Bellmead police officer, according to an arrest affidavit.
James Marvin Fairl, of Waco, was arrested Thursday after he began communicating with an undercover officer acting as a 14-year-old girl on Dec. 11. Fairl continued speaking with the officer through a social media account and eventually began sending inappropriate messages to the officer.
Through the online conversation, Fairl sent the officer images of fully-clothed adults in what appeared to be sex positions, the affidavit states. Fairl told the officer posing as the girl that he wanted to have sex with the girl.
Police arranged for Fairl to meet the "girl," but he did not show up for the scheduled meeting on Dec. 13, the affidavit states. Bellmead Police Assistant Chief Kory Martin said officers continued to communicate with him and obtained an arrest warrant for Fair. He was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Fairl was previously arrested by Bellmead police in July 2017 on charges of sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman, child endangerment, harassing a public servant and resisting transport. Police said Fairl was wanted on the sexual assault charge when he was found intoxicated in a ditch after he crashed his bicycle. When police tried to arrest Fairl in July 2017, he reportedly urinated in the back of a police car. He also damaged the car while he kicked and damaged the back of the car.
Fairl was later convicted of the sexual assault charge this year and was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation. He was required to register as a sex offender.
Police arrested Fairl and took him to McLennan County Jail on Thursday evening on the online solicitation charge. He remained jailed Friday afternoon with a bond listed at $25,000.