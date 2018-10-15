A Whitney man who drove to Woodway early Sunday to have sex with a 16-year-girl he had met online learned that he had been chatting with an undercover Woodway Police Department officer.
Brad Lee Landrum, 39, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor after spending five weeks messaging the officer, who had posed as a teenager, Woodway Department of Public Safety Capt. Larry Adams said.
During that time, Landrum had sent the officer pictures of male genitals and descriptions of sex acts, Adams said.
Landrum allegedly told the undercover officer that he was suspicious of law enforcement in the area and did not want to get arrested, establishing that his criminal intentions were clear, Adams said.
The officer gave Landrum a Woodway address, saying she would be home alone late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Landrum was arrested when he showed up at the address and was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $10,000 bond.