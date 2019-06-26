Police arrested a Waco man early Tuesday morning on a warrant issued after he sold cocaine to an undercover Waco police officer more than a year ago, an arrest affidavit states.
Donte Shavar Smith, 32, was arrested at about 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of Sanger Avenue after officers found he was wanted on the warrant charging first-degree felony delivery of a controlled substance. An undercover officer arranged a sale and paid Smith $460 for 13.63 grams of cocaine on May 24, 2018, outside a store at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard, according to the affidavit.
Police sent the substance to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab, where it tested positive as cocaine, and they got a warrant in December for Smith's arrest.
Smith remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $20,000.