The U.S. Marshals Service is launching a web-based mobile application that lets the public anonymously report information about fugitives.
The agency announced Friday that the app, named "USMS Tips App," is intended to help people provide information about the whereabouts of wanted people, sex offenders who have failed to register or people who are suspected of making threats against judges, federal judicial employees or a federal court facility.
The app is available on Apple and Android devices. All tips made through the program are considered secure.