Authorities have caught up with a Waco robbery suspect after calling off an attempted arrest at the suspect's home last week, when a police dog bit his handler.
The U.S. Marshal's Service late Tuesday arrested Kevin Arnett Copeland, 31, in Ennis on charges related to a violent incident at a Waco dollar store on Sept. 22.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Copeland damaged merchandise, shelves and a cash register while shopping with his family at the Dollar Tree, 1428 Wooded Acres Drive. When he saw a cashier taking a picture of him, he stole her cellphone, the affidavit states. He violently shoved her to the ground as she begged for the phone back, according to the affidavit.
Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Copeland on Oct. 3. Officers tried to arrest him Friday at his home in the 2000 block of Seneca Avenue but got sidetracked when a police dog, Kastor, bit his handler, Waco police Officer Michael Blucher. After failed attempts to remove the dog, a fellow police officer shot and killed the dog at Blucher's request. Blucher was treated and released from a hospital and remained on leave earlier this week to recover from his injuries, police said.
Copeland was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of robbery. He posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from jail Wednesday.