A Domino’s Pizza delivery person was assaulted and robbed by two individuals late Monday night, Waco police said.
It was the second robbery of a pizza delivery person in the same block within a few days’ time, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Waco officers responded to the latest robbery at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 30th Street, Swanton said.
Two black males, one described as being 5-foot-10 with a skinny build and the other 5-foot-6 with a stocky build, attacked the driver as he was attempting a delivery, Swanton said.
The suspects physically assaulted and threatened the driver with a stun gun. It is believed the suspects do not live at the address where the driver was dispatched, Swanton said.
The suspects fled the scene and the driver reported the robbery to police.
Swanton said it is the second incident of this nature and the two events are likely related.
The first robbery occurred at 11:11 p.m. July 31. Officers were dispatched to Papa John’s Pizza, 401 N. Valley Mills Drive, on a robbery report. Officers were told that one of the Papa John’s delivery drivers was robbed in the 900 block of North 30th Street.
The driver in that incident said when he attempted to make a delivery, a black male around 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds wearing no shirt, a rag covering his face, and either khaki shorts or blue jeans came from the side of the house and threatened him with a stun gun.
The driver left the pizzas on the ground and went back to the store to notify police.
Swantson said police are urging delivery drivers to use caution when making deliveries. Any unusual suspicious activity or concerns should be reported to Waco PD immediately, he said.
Anyone with information on these events is urged to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 750-7612, Swanton said.