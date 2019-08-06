Two people delivering pizzas have been robbed in incidents involving stun guns in the same block in the past week, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
In the most recent incident, two men attacked a Domino's Pizza delivery person at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 30th Street, while the driver was attempting a delivery, Swanton said. They physically assaulted the delivery person then threatened the delivery person with a stun gun, he said.
The pair fled, and the driver called police, Swanton said.
In the first incident, a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver reported one man came from the side of a house at 11:11 p.m. July 31 in the 900 block of North 30th Street and threatened the driver with a stun gun, Swanton said. The driver left the pizzas behind and went back to the store to call police, he said.
Police believe the people responsible for the robberies do not live at the homes where deliveries were scheduled.
Swanton said police are urging delivery drivers to use caution when making deliveries and to report any unusual or suspicious activity.
Anyone with information on these events is urged to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 750-7612, Swanton said.