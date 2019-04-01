Two San Antonio residents were killed when an SUV ran a stop sign and struck their car near Axtell early Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Belinda Sanabria, 55, and her passenger, Matias Sanabria Mendoza, 50, were killed after the driver of a southbound GMC SUV entered the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2311 and State Highway 31. Howard said the driver of the SUV drove through the intersection at about 3 a.m., and hit the Hyundai passenger car that Sanabria was driving east on Highway 31.
After the collision, the Hyundai overturned multiple times. Howard said both Sanabria and Mendoza were pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of the GMC received an "incapacitating injury" and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the GMC was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible injury. The name of the driver of the GMC was not released Monday, but charges are possible, Howard said.