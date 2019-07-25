The driver of a Ford SUV and the passenger of a Toyota pickup truck died in a two-vehicle crash east of Axtell on Thursday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of State Highway 31 at Farm-to-Market Road 2311, where a Ford SUV and Toyota pickup truck had collided. Howard said the driver of the SUV and passenger of the truck were pronounced dead on scene.
Preliminary investigations stated the Ford SUV entered the intersection from F.M. 2311 and failed to yield the right-of-way to the pickup truck, causing the fatal wreck, Howard said.
The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Howard said. The names of the victims were not released Thursday evening pending notification of family.
Howard said the crash investigation remained ongoing.