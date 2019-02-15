Texas Department of Public Safety troopers identified the man who died Thursday in a tractor-trailer rollover near Robinson as Joe Drake, 48, a Waco resident.
Emergency responders were called to Farm-to-Market Road 434, near Flying Heart Road east of Robinson, for the single-vehicle wreck at about 4:30 a.m. Drake was the only person in the truck and was found dead at the scene, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
It appears Drake was driving south on FM 434 when the truck left the road and rolled, Howard said.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.