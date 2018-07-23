An Arlington man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired shots in the air while trying to evade arrest, Texas Department of Public Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Rodney Lynn Ross, Jr., 18, was arrested after a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation on the Interstate 35 frontage road near Park Street in Waco. Howard said Ross did not stop for the troopers and Ross allegedly fired a rifle into the air.
The trooper was not injured, authorities said.
Ross came to a stop near Mile Marker 353 on I-35, Howard said. Ross was arrested on two third-degree felony charges of evading arrest and deadly conduct, Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of DWI.
Troopers alleged Ross was intoxicated at the time of the incident but did not specify his blood alcohol level.
Ross remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $46,000.