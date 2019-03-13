A Union Pacific train hit an unoccupied van that was parked improperly after its operator unloaded merchandise for the upcoming spring flea market hosted by Savage Finds, near Magnolia Market at the Silos, authorities said. No one was hurt.
Police and fire crews were called to the railroad crossing near South Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue at about 5:30 p.m., Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said. The van was parked on the side of Jackson Avenue closest to the railroad track, which parallels the road, Kerwin said.
The train struck the rear of the van, which spun and hit a trailer being pulled behind a pickup driving west on Jackson, he said.
The driver of the pickup was uninjured, along with his dog riding in the truck. Kerwin said the driver of the van was helping a vendor for this weekend's antique fair at Savage Finds set up, and the pickup driver was also searching for a place to unload items.
The event at Savage Finds, 324 S. Sixth St., coincides with Spring at the Silos, which brings thousands of guests, several vendors and special events to the streets outside Magnolia Market. The incident was not directly related to the Magnolia event, police said.
Waco police Officer Josh McCuistion said the van was parked too close to the tracks and was in a no-parking zone. The wreck also left minor damage to a third vehicle that was parked on the correct side of Jackson, McCuistion said.
Waco officers will write a crash report, and Union Pacific police will also send officers to Waco to investigate the incident, he said. It is unclear if anyone would be cited following the crash.
Savage Finds is hosting the Savage Finds Spring Flea Market from Thursday to Saturday, just down the street from the Magnolia event.
"We are super thankful that no one was hurt," Savage Finds co-owner Tami MacArthur said. "It is an unfortunate situation, and we are super glad no one got hurt."
After the wreck, the train blocked traffic from Third Street to 20th Street until it was moved at 7:30 p.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.