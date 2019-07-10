A locomotive derailed in Hewitt and hit an empty freight car shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, forcing the closure of a portion of Sun Valley Boulevard, First Street and Warren Street, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Initial reports indicate an emergency braking malfunction led to the derailment as the train traveled north, but Union Pacific personnel will investigate the cause, Devlin said. The locomotive remained wedged into the back of the freight car, with a set of the locomotive's wheels suspended above the tracks after the collision.
The street closures were expected to last several hours.
No one was hurt in the incident, Devlin said.