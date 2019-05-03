The Waco Police Department has identified the toddler who died Wednesday after he was reportedly struck by a truck in East Waco.
The victim was 19-month-old Adrian Broncha Alexander Jr. of Waco.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident that occurred in the 700 block of Olive Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The boy died later that afternoon at a Temple hospital.
Swanton said earlier this week that it was unclear how the death occurred. Family members initially told police that the toddler was hit or fell off a truck and had serious injuries.