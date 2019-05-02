Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old child who was reportedly struck Wednesday by a truck in East Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Olive Street. Swanton said the child was taken immediately to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, then flown by air ambulance to a Temple hospital, where the child died.
Family members initially told police that the toddler was hit or fell off of a truck and had serious injuries.
"We are looking into the death and how exactly it occurred," Swanton said.
It was not yet known if the child was accidentally struck by the car or if any criminal wrongdoing was involved. Swanton said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses in the case.