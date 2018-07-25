A fourth person was arrested Wednesday in a labor trafficking investigation centering on the now-closed Vegas Buffet. A previous owner of the restaurant turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued.
Sheng Weng, 41, was booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Weng, after he sold the restaurant, delivered people to and from work in a white van that was typically parked at the business.
"He was still right in the middle of the problem," McNamara said.
Authorities raided Vegas Buffet, 505 N. Valley Mills Drive, on June 1 after several months of investigation. Operator Zhi “Jimmy” Lin, 31, was arrested the day of the raid on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity while his wife, Yali Yang, 30, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of persons.
Workers at the restaurant were forced to pay off debt for being brought to the country by working long hours for well below minimum wage, investigators said.
Zhi Lin's brother, Peng Li, 36, also transported workers to and from the restaurant, McNamara said.
Three days after their initial arrest, Zhi Lin and Yali Yang were arrested again in downtown Waco after they posted bond for their release. Authorities added a second-degree felony charge of continuous smuggling of person based on accusations the couple transported and concealed unauthorized immigrants.
Peng Li was also arrested with the pair on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized crime.
Weng remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000. McNamara said the investigation is continuing.