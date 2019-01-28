Texas Rangers are seeking a man who is wanted on charges of human trafficking and child abuse and was last seen in the Waco area.
Issac-John Bernard Collins, 31, is facing active arrest warrants charging first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, trafficking of persons and continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Collins is also wanted on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child and a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said authorities believe Collins may be driving a 2012 white Chevy Camaro with license plate KVTO745. Collins was last reported to be in the Waco area on Sunday.
Howard said Collins remained at large Monday afternoon. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Collins is asked to contact the Texas Rangers through DPS communications at 361-698-5600.