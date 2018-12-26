Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.