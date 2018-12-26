The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident on Christmas Eve in which an off-duty McLennan County Sheriff's deputy fired his weapon at another driver after the other driver displayed a weapon, authorities said.
The deputy, whose name was not released, was in his personal vehicle headed home on Christmas Eve when a car came up behind him on Antler Road at a high rate of speed, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. The deputy pulled over, allowing the car to pass him, then continued in the same direction toward home, Kilcrease said.
Officials believe the driver thought the deputy was following him and displayed a gun, Kilcrease said. In response, the deputy fired his weapon, he said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Kilcrease said the sheriff's office is capable of investigating the situation but handed it over to the Texas Rangers to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
"The deputy is fine, and he's actually scheduled off, but he'll be on administrative duties until we get this incident investigated," Kilcrease said.