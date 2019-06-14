A 23-year-old driver suspected in hitting and killing a McGregor man who was walking to work last week was arrested in Bell County late Thursday afternoon.
Bailey Rose Carlson, of Temple, turned herself in at Bell County Jail as McGregor police investigated the death of Kayn Kemp, 26, of McGregor. Kemp was hit while walking to work at Ferguson Enterprises Inc., police reported.
Police initially reported a Ford F-150 pickup truck hit Kemp at about 9:40 p.m. June 6 while he was walking in the 2100 block of South Highway 317. The impact killed Kemp, and the pickup left the scene, police reported.
Carlson remained in Bell County Jail on Friday on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid involving a death. Her bond was listed at $150,000.