David Colby Dresner, 17, surrendered himself to law enforcement Monday, claiming he robbed a Cefco convenience store before he and his girlfriend spent Valentine's Day together, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police previously received a warrant charging Dresner with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.
The Cefco convenience store at 4439 Lake Shore Drive was robbed Feb. 15. A person came into the store wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black beanie covering his face, the affidavit states. The suspect reportedly carried a non-descriptive black backpack and held a firearm in one hand.
Dresner told officers he believed the robbery happened in the summer months. Police noted that Dresner appeared to be wearing similar clothing as the robbery suspect when they spoke to him, the affidavit states.
Officers asked Dresner what he did with the money. He said, "I didn't spend it, however I remember it was just a day before or after Valentine's Day and my girlfriend did a lot of stuff and we went to the movies," the affidavit states.
Dresner reportedly gave police the clothing description that "immensely matched" the robbery suspect's clothing, the affidavit states. Investigators stated Dresner was also carrying a backpack matching the description of the one used in the robbery.
Detectives continued to investigate the robbery and got a warrant charging Dresner with the robbery. He turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail Monday afternoon.
He posted a bond listed at $20,000 on Tuesday and was released from custody.