Waco police are investigating an attempted robbery early Thursday morning at Guthrie Park that left a teenager wounded.
Two males were sitting in a vehicle at Guthrie Park at 12:50 a.m. Thursday when they were approached by two males who allegedly attempted to rob them, Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.
As the suspects approached the car, one went to the driver’s side and the other went to the passenger’s side. Both were armed with small handguns, he said.
The suspects demanded money from the victims. During the robbery one of the victims, a passenger in his late teens, was shot in the right forearm and the right hip.
The driver fled the scene and headed to the hospital with the wounded passenger.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing, Swanton said.