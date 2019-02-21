Waco police are investigating a teen’s shooting early Thursday morning at Guthrie Park, 3400 E. Brookview Drive.
Two males were in a vehicle at the park at 12:50 a.m., and two other males approached the vehicle and “allegedly attempted to rob them,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.
He did not provide names or ages of anyone involved.
The two males who approached each went to one side of the vehicle and demanded money, each armed with a small handgun, Swanton said.
The passenger, who is in his late teens, was shot in his right forearm and hip before the driver fled and took the passenger to a hospital, he said. He did not provide the passenger’s medical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, Swanton said.