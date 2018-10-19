A Waco teenager accused of shooting a 20-year-old man multiple times during a fight in May was arrested Thursday, an arrest affidavit states.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Marc Anthony Nevarez, 17, at about 1 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. Nevarez is accused of shooting Deven Penny, 20, of Waco, at least eight times during a fight between two groups May 13 near the intersection of Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue, according to the affidavit.
After the fight broke out in the street, Nevarez took a shotgun out of a vehicle, and Penny took it from him, the affidavit states.
"Penny was successful in this and once he had the shotgun, Nevarez produced a pistol from his waistband and began shooting Penny," the affidavit states. "Penny was struck in the upper torso with multiple bullets."
Emergency responders found Penny wounded and took him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. He underwent emergency surgery and was reported in stable condition later that night, officials said at the time.
Witnesses identified the shooter as "Tony Nevarez," Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Police were unable to find records under that name but identified Marc Anthony Nevarez, a student enrolled in a Waco Independent School District credit recovery program, as a suspect, and got an arrest warrant, the affidavit states.
Nevarez remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $750,000.