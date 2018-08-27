Waco police on Saturday chased down a suspect in a North Waco neighborhood and arrested him in the burglary of six cars, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police responded around 8:20 a.m. Saturday to a call of a burglary in progress of a car in the 3800 block of Pine Avenue. They spotted a man later identified as Bradley Hunter Golden, 30, running from the scene.
Officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and pursued him as the man ran through yards and jumped at least one fence, Bynum said. Officers took Golden into custody 10 minutes later, charging him with six state jail felony charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor of evading detention. It was also discovered that Golden was wanted for an outstanding parole violation.
Police found property on Golden from at least six cars that had been burglarized earlier in the morning and were able to return all the stolen property to vehicle owners, Bynum said.
Bynum said Golden was injured in the on-foot pursuit, but his injuries were not immediately known. Golden was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury, then taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $38,000 bond. Jail records state he is also being held on his parole violation.