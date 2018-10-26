A man suspected of stealing welding equipment in the Lacy Lakeview area was arrested Friday while in Corsicana to apply for a welding job, officials said.
McLennan County deputies investigating the theft of a trailer and two pieces of welding equipment got a report that the trailer was in Whitney.
"Our deputies, along with Hill County Sheriff's Office were able to locate this trailer, and the individual we believe stole the trailer and welding machines happened to be in Corsicana," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "We seized the trailer in Whitney, and he was subsequently arrested by Hill County deputies in Navarro County on two Hill County warrants."
Cory McCoy, 28, was arrested on two unrelated Hill County warrants. Detectives also seized McCoy's 2008 GMC Yukon, which was used to haul the trailer and equipment to Whitney, McNamara said.
Investigators said McCoy was in Corsicana applying for a welding job at the time of his arrest. He was taken to Hill County Jail, where additional charges will be filed, McNamara said.
The Yukon was being transported back to McLennan County, where deputies will conduct a search warrant to look for any other stolen equipment, McNamara said. Investigators will be seeking a warrant for the stolen equipment and trailer Monday, he said.