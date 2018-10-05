A man in a stolen Oncor Energy truck led authorities on a two-county chase Friday afternoon before crashing, authorities said.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies started pursuing a reportedly stolen Oncor truck at about 3 p.m., when Oncor crews were working near the Mexia State Supported Living Center, Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson said. Officials believe a person at a day camp at the center got into the truck and drove away, Wilson said.
Austin Matthew, 19, was arrested after crashing the truck and likely will face multiple felony charges, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
McLennan County deputies joined the chase as it crossed into McLennan County on Interstate 35, and the driver stopped near Elm Mott.
"Deputies thought he had disabled the truck at an intersection off (Interstate) 35, so when officers got out to extract him, he put the truck into gear, and since the truck was so big, he just ran over one of my vehicles and took off again," Wilson said.
No law enforcement officials were injured. Other McLennan County agencies were called to assist in the pursuit before the driver crashed in the 300 block of New Dallas Highway in Elm Mott, officials said.
The truck flipped onto its side, and deputies arrested the driver, McNamara said. The driver was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and will be taken to McLennan County Jail, McNamara said.
McNamara and Wilson said the driver will likely face multiple felony charges in both counties.