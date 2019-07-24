Waco and Woodway police officers are investigating the theft of an ATM early Wednesday morning at the First National Bank of Central Texas, according to Waco police Sgt. Patrick W. Swanton.
Waco and Woodway officers responded at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday to an alarm call at the bank, 7500 Woodway Drive, he said. The bank is located in Waco but Woodway Public Safety Department officers assisted as they arrived on scene within five minutes.
The Woodway officers discovered that a forklift had been stolen from the Alliance Bank construction site next door. The construction site is in Woodway’s city limits. The forklift was then used to pry the ATM from its base and it was placed in a waiting vehicle, Swanton said.
Woodway PSD is handling the investigation of the forklift while Waco PD is investigating the theft of the ATM.