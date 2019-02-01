Texas Attorney General's Office officials searched a North Waco home Thursday and arrested a man on multiple possession and promotion of child pornography charges.
Investigators with the state's child exploitation unit got a search warrant and raided the home in the 900 block of N. 10th Street on Thursday morning and arrested Brian Evan Hutchins, 47, of Waco.
At least nine images of child pornography were found on electronic devices at the home, the search warrant states.
According to the AG's office, Hutchins "confessed to possessing, viewing and sharing child pornography" on the day of the raid. Investigators seized digital devices to be examined by the AG's digital forensics unit and also seized children's underwear, the warrant states.
Hutchins was arrested on two second-degree felony charges of promotion of child pornography and three third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $45,000.