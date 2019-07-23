A McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy will remain on light duty for the next several days after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Waco Drive. The deputy was in a patrol vehicle, and the other driver in the wreck was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Deputies arrested Juanita Urbina, 52, of Waco, after the wreck at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Waco Drive and North Valley Mills Drive, McNamara said. Flores, who has been with the sheriff's office almost eight years, reported several potential injuries, including chest pains, and was taken to a local hospital and later released. Urbina did not report any injuries.
Investigators believe Urbina was turning left from Waco Drive to the parking lot next to On the Border and turned in front of Flores. Flores' patrol vehicle and Urbina's SUV both suffered extensive damage, McNamara said.
After Flores was taken to the hospital, deputies determined Urbina did not have a valid driver's license and had previously been cited for driving without a valid license. She was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She later posted a $1,000 bond and was released from custody.