The Sheriff's Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County gave out $5,100 Wednesday in the form of six scholarships for family members of sheriff's office employees.
A small crowd of association members gathered at the sheriff's office for the presentation Wednesday evening. A portion of members' monthly dues pay for the scholarships, President Brad Bond said.
"This is an association that was formed for the members, so we wanted to look at adding benefits to memberships and things we can do to help our members," said Bond, a sheriff's office patrol sergeant. "A lot of these recipients aren't going into law enforcement, so we know not everyone will go that way, but we wanted to contribute from the law enforcement community into different areas of our community."
Law enforcement officials and their family members who are entering their first or second year of higher education are eligible for the scholarships, which the association started awarding when it was established in 2008.
The size of each scholarship is based on GPA, extracurricular activities and other factors in the student's life. This year, the sheriff and chief deputy added $500 to one scholarship each, and the captains pooled to add $500 to a third scholarship.
The $1,300 sheriff’s scholarship went to Matthew Garrett, 21; the $1,200 chief deputy’s scholarship went to Alicia Martinez, 19; the $1,100 captain’s scholarship went to Ryan Pack, 18; and the three $500 association scholarships went to Meghan Kevil, 18, Lauryn Nixon, 18, and Brianna Ewing, 18.
"I think everyone knows the financial cost that going to college brings, so this scholarship means a lot for me and my family," said Pack, who will go to Texas A&M University this fall. "This is really appreciated, and I can't thank them enough."