Authorities removed two young children from a motorist at traffic stop Tuesday after they found marijuana, THC oil, a stolen gun and multiple rounds of ammunition inside the car, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Shortly before 1 p.m., two K9 patrol deputies spotted a Ford Fusion traveling too close to another vehicle on northbound Interstate 35, shortly before entering Bellmead. Deputies stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Sterling Lamar Bourne III, 29, who was traveling with his 9-month-old son and 18-month-old daughter in the back of their car.
The deputy noticed the car had dealer paper tags and determined that he was not associated with any car dealership, McNamara said. Bourne was asked to get out of the car, and officers found drugs and a stolen handgun.
"The driver had drugs, several vials of THC oil, a small amount of marijuana, a stolen gun, ammunition and two little kids," McNamara said.
Authorities said the firearm was stolen out of Mississippi. Bourne was traveling from San Antonio to Missouri when he was stopped, McNamara said.
The children were taken by Child Protective Services until a family member could be contacted, the sheriff said.
"We are very happy to get those children out of the danger zone and from riding back to Missouri with those drugs and stolen gun in the car," McNamara said. "The children are safe now."
Deputies took Bourne to the McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm, and one state jail felony charges for endangering a child.
He was also arrested on two Class B misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and driving with an invalid license and two Class C misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an unregistered vehicle without insurance.
He remained in custody Tuesday night. Bond information was not immediately available.