A McLennan County inmate was charged with assault of a public servant after she bit a jailer Friday afternoon, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
An argument broke out at about noon in the women's section of McLennan County Jail between Ananova Nicole Hill, 18, of Waco, and another female inmate, McNamara said. The two women were separated without incident, and Hill was taken to a separate holding cell when she continued to be combative, he said.
Hill started to struggle with two female guards who entered the holding cell to de-escalate the situation, and she bit one of the officers on her left arm, jail administrator Capt. Ricky Armstrong said.
The bite did not break the skin but caused bruising, McNamara said.
Deputies added a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant against Hill. She has been in Jail since Feb. 23 on a Waco police charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $30,000 for the initial charge. Bond information on the new charge was not immediately available.