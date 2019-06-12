A 10-year-old Gholson boy was severely injured when his family's dog bit him Wednesday morning, prompting the family to ask the dog be euthanized, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of Hamilton Drive in Gholson, where the dog, a boxer, bit the boy. The dog caused a 3-by-4-inch gash on the boy that measured about a half-inch deep, McNamara said.
The boy's injuries were classified as severe, he said. It is unclear why the dog bit the boy. Deputies removed the dog from the property at the family's request, McNamara said.