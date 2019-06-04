Five people from Bell County are in custody on felony charges after a carjacking Tuesday afternoon at Tradinghouse Lake and subsequent chase by the victim, McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials said.
A man at the lake near Hallsburg reported the incident at about 2 p.m., Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. A group of five, including at least four teens, arrived at the lakeside parking area in a small red SUV that had been reported stolen out of Temple, Capt. Steve January said.
The group were out of the SUV looking around the water when two girls in the group got into a lake visitor's gray car and drove away while the other three got back in the SUV and also drove away, January said.
The man whose car was taken and another person at the lake got into a third vehicle and gave chase, he said. As the victim gave chase, people in the red SUV fired multiple shots, January said.
Both the red SUV and the gray car taken from the lake were hit by gunfire, but the third vehicle pursuing the stolen vehicles was not hit, he said. No injuries were reported.
Police found the gray car crashed near Cottonwood Creek Road and County Line Parkway and arrested two girls nearby, January said. Deputies continued their search for the red SUV and found it in a field near Big Creek Road and County Line Parkway, he said. They arrested a girl and two males near where the SUV was found. One of the males is 17. The other's age is unknown.
Police found a .22-caliber revolver and a 9 mm pistol in the SUV, January said.
Three girls, ages 13, 14 and 15; a 17-year-old boy; and a male whose age is unknown have been taken into custody, each on felony charges of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Waco Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and McLennan County Constable's Office have all worked on the case.