Woodway Public Safety Department officers arrested a registered sex offender Thursday who they believe exposed his genitals to two women in the parking lot of a local grocery store, Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.
Woodway police started investigating in December after a woman who works at the H-E-B at 9100 Woodway Drive reported that a man, later identified as Adam Antonio Navarro, 32, approached her in the parking lot and asked for directions, Crook said. The woman reported the man then exposed himself and left, he said.
Another female H-E-B employee reported a similar incident last month, police said. Both women and witnesses provided a license plate number that led police to identify Navarro, a Waco resident, as the suspect, Crook said.
Police got two Class B misdemeanor warrants charging Navarro with indecent exposure, arrested him at his workplace Thursday and took him to McLennan County Jail.
Navarro was convicted in 2006 of third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct. He was placed on probation for 10 years and required to register as a sex offender for life. Sex offender registry information states the conviction was related to incest with a 15-year-old victim.
Bond information for Navarro with not immediately available.