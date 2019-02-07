Six days after police raided Brian Evan Hutchins' home and arrested him on multiple charges of possession and promotion of child pornography, Waco detectives added two first-degree felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Police served the new warrants against the 47-year-old at the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. Officials uncovered evidence Hutchins had been sexually abusing two girls.
When Texas Attorney General's Office investigators raided Hutchins' home Feb. 1 in their child pornography, officials found evidence he had been sexually abusing two girls, according to arrest affidavits for the new charges.
During questioning in the child pornography case, Hutchins "confessed to committing a sexual offense against" the girls, the affidavits state. He abused both victims over the course of at least a year, as often as daily, according to the affidavits.
In addition to the two new charges, Hutchins faces two second-degree felony charges of promotion of child pornography and three third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. He remained in jail Thursday with bond now listed at $245,000.